Health Department to send select samples to designated genome sequencing labs

Effort to map characteristics of mutant variant recently reported in a few countries

The Health Department will shortly begin sending select samples that test positive for COVID-19 to designated genome sequencing laboratories as part of a national effort to map the defining characteristics of the mutant coronavirus variant that was recently reported in a few countries.

So far, the Union Territory has not reported the return/visit of any traveller with air travel history to the U.K. or other countries that have identified the mutant strain, save for one air passenger who shared the domestic flight from Delhi to Chennai with a U.K. returnee and had been placed under a period of observation as a precautionary measure.

Health Director S. Mohan Kumar said the Centre had stipulated extracting one in 100 samples for submission to the nearest genome sequencing laboratory from a list of designated centres.

“We will most likely begin sharing samples with a designated lab this week,” he said.

The designated centre could be either the DBT-InStem-NCBS in Bengaluru or the ICMR-National Institute of Virology in Pune.

“Under the plan, we would be sending select samples in a single batch on a weekly basis,” said J. Ramesh, Nodal Officer (Codi-19/Infectious Diseases).

Health officials said a genome sequencing study is crucial to differentiate the SARS-CoV-2 strain that has been in circulation from a mutant version reported first in the U.K., and later in a few other countries. Molecular-level studies on the genetic code could also be critical to evolving appropriate testing protocols and prevention campaigns before the second strain gains a foothold in communities.