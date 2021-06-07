Health dept. plans campaign to control spread of malaria

The department aims at eradicating the vector-brone disease

Although the number of malaria cases has been on a decline over the decade, the Health Department is pushing for eradication of the potentially fatal disease spread by mosquitoes.

Overall, malaria cases have declined from 196 in 2011 to 15 in 2020 while one case has been reported this year to date. The goal is to fully eradicate the life-threatening disease in the U.T., officials said.

In preparation for the southwest monsoon and through June, personnel of the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme will engage in a month-long campaign to raise awareness on avoiding breeding sites of the vector, the female anopheles mosquito. The source sites include stagnant freshwater, rainwater, containers and empty parcel boxes.

A. Ganesan, Assistant Director (Malaria), administered a pledge to mark the launch of the “anti-Malaria month” at the Sorapet PHC recently.

He pointed out that even during the lockdown to cut the spread of the first wave of the COVID-19 last year, four indigenous cases had been reported in Ariyankuppam. Targeted awareness campaigns on eliminating breeding sites would focus on the area.

B. Venkateswarulu and Padmini, zonal officers (COVID-19), participated.