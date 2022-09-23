Health Department organises walkathon to mark fourth anniversary of insurance scheme

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
September 23, 2022 19:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Students taking part in the awareness walkathon organised by Health Department in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Health Department organised a walkathon on Friday to mark the fourth anniversary of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) insurance scheme. Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy flagged off the rally in the presence of Health Secretary C. Udayakumar, Health Director G. Sriramulu, department officials and doctors. The rally, which was taken out by students of Mother Teresa Post Graduate Institute of Health Sciences and Research, Bharathidasan Government Women’s College and the Community College, passed through the important thoroughfares and ended at Kamban Kalai Arangam.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app