Health department issues advisory on Amoebic Meningo-Encephalitis

The Puducherry Health Department has issued a general advisory on Primary Amoebic Meningo-Encephalitis (PAM) in the wake of reporting of meningitis cases in Kerala.

Director of Health G. Sriramulu in a release said four persons died of suspected meningitis in Kerala. The causative organism for PAM is eukaryote naegleria fowleri. The symptoms include headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, stiff neck, confusion, delusions and convulsions, the release said.

People, especially, children should avoid taking bath in stagnant and polluted water bodies. Those using swimming pool should ensure that adequate hygiene practices, including chlorination, are adopted, he said.

The department has instructed local bodies to maintain proper cleaning of water bodies. Medical practitioners are advised to look for suspected cases based on symptoms and history of the patient. Suspected cases should be referred to tertiary care centres for patient management, the release said.