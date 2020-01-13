Healing with music initiative launched

The Centre for Music Therapy Education and Research (CMTER) has launched ‘Nadam’, an environmental health initiative that involves exposure of faculty, students, staff and visitors to harmonious sounds.

Subhash Chandra Parija, Vice-Chancellor of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, launched Nadam logo, and released the audio CDs on ‘Nada Sowkiyam’.

According to a press note, the Nadam initiative of SBV is to maintain, sustain or restore a healthy environment through music and healthy sounds to ensure public health and peace.

The initiative will also introduce healthy sounds such as mass chants to patients visiting MGMCRI and the Indira Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences.

Sumathy Sundar, Director, CMTER, said this was part of CMTER’s efforts to deepen the scientific understanding of the inter-relation between music, health and well-being through using complementary treatment approaches such as music therapy and music medicine in patient care, education and research.

The theme song of “Nadam” was scripted by A.R. Srinivasan, Registrar of SBV and music composed and sung by the CMTER Director.