Headmaster suspended for harassing girl students

The District Educational Officer of Villupuram district Sundaramoorthy has placed under suspension a Headmaster attached to a Government school at Adurkolapakkam near here after students complained of harassment.

According to official sources, the Department received complaints from parents that the accused Thiruvikraman, 52, headmaster of the Panchayat union primary school at Adurkolapakkam had behaved inappropriately with girl students inside the classroom.

Following this, the Child Protection Officer was informed, and an inquiry was initiated. Inquiries by a team of officials revealed that the teacher had touched girl students inappropriately. The Headmaster was placed under suspension from Monday, an official said.