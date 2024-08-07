Head constable assaulted by murder accused and kin in Puducherry

A special grade head constable, Vasanth, attached to the Villianur Police Station, was admitted to the critical care unit of Jawaharlal Institute of Post graduate Medical Education and Research on Wednesday, after he was brutally attacked by a murder case accused and his close relatives during a search operation at Gopalankadai near here.

According to police sources, Vasanth has undergone a surgery and his condition was stated to be critical.

Based on a tip off, the constable on Wednesday morning, went to the residence of an anti-social element, Sathish, to secure him for questioning in an attempt-to-murder case, registered at the Muthialpet police station. The constable went alone to the house of the accused after informing the Muthialpet police.

Police sources said, when Vasanth reached Sathish’s house, he was attacked with stones and hit on the head with a pressure cooker lid. The accused Sathish, his two younger brothers, one of whom is a minor, and his wife attacked the constable. The third brother of the accused tried to help him escape after the assault.

A police team that was following Vasanth to reach the house of the accused found the constable in a pool of blood. He was rushed to Jipmer for treatment. Though the police had plans to shift Vasanth to a private hospital in Chennai, the plan was dropped as his condition worsened. Later in the day, a surgery was performed and he remained to be critical, the police said.

The incident resonated in the Legislative Assembly with legislators seeking harsh punishment for the culprits and better treatment for the constable. Intervening on the issue, the Home Minister, A. Namassivayam, said the government would bear the treatment cost of the constable.

Five arrested

Police have arrested five persons, including Sathish, his three brothers and his wife. Sathish is involved in several criminal cases, including murder and handling of explosives.