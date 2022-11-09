HC summons Puducherry PWD Secretary to explain allegations of illegal and irregular appointments in public service

A judge of the Madras High Court said backdoor entries, due to favouritism and nepotism, led to denial of equal opportunities to all eligible candidates

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 09, 2022 14:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Madras High Court | Photo Credit: File

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madras High Court has summoned the Puducherry Public Works Department (PWD) secretary on Thursday to explain the process adopted in the Union territory with respect to public employment and also to disclose the number of illegal and irregular appointments made in the Department so far.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam passed the interim orders while hearing a 2016 writ petition related to a service matter. During the course of hearing, the petitioner’s counsel complained to the court that backdoor appointments had been happening on a large scale in various government departments in Puducherry.

The court was told that such appointments had been made in violation of the Government Orders and the principles laid down by a Constitutional bench of the Supreme Court in the Umadevi case. Taking serious note of such submissions, the judge summoned the PWD Secretary to ascertain the factual position.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the interim order, he wrote that several appointments appeared to have been made in the Union Territory on the basis of “favouritism, nepotism and the whims and fancies of the authorities” concerned without providing equal opportunity to all eligible candidates by calling for applications through public notifications.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He said that the modus operandi appeared to be to get people appointed on a temporary basis initially, and then absorb them in permanent service. “Such practice results not only in unconstitutionality, but, the basic right of equal opportunity in public employment are denied to all the eligible candidates,” the judge said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
court administration
public employees

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app