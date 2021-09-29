HC directs Puducherry Election Commission to extend date for filing nominations for local body polls till October 4

Decides to hear tomorrow a case alleging anomalies in reserving wards for Scheduled Castes, women

Observing that there appeared to be some serious anomaly in reservation of wards for local body polls in Puducherry, the Madras High Court on September 29 directed the Election Commission to extend the last date for filing of nominations for the local body polls from September 30 to October 4.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu issued the interim direction after government pleader N. Mala sought time till Thursday for obtaining instructions from the officials on the anomalies highlighted by Muthialpet Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) J. Pregash Kumar.

The MLA had filed a writ petition in the court to restrain the Election Commission from conducting the local body polls in five municipalities and 10 commune panchayats without reserving the wards strictly in accordance with the Puducherry Municipalities Act of 1973 and the rules framed thereunder.

It was contended that Rules 5 and 6 of the Puducherry Municipalities (Allotment and Rotation of Reserved Seats and Offices) Rules of 1996 had not been followed scrupulously while reserving the wards for the Scheduled Caste and women candidates on the basis of the 2011 census.

The litigant pointed out that Colas Nagar and Ozhandai Keerapalayam (West) wards had been reserved for Scheduled Caste women and Viduthalai Nagar and Kombakkam wards had been allotted to Scheduled Caste candidates. He claimed that such reservation was not in consonance with the population ratio.

Claiming that Pudupalayam, Nellithope and Nethaji Nagar wards had higher population of Scheduled Castes than the wards reserved by the Election Commission, the litigant alleged that the Commission did not interfere and set right the anomaly despite being informed of such incongruity.

During the course of hearing of the case, the Chief Justice said the Election Commission must come forward and correct the anomaly instead of harping on the mistake and continuing the election process irrespective of the irregularity.