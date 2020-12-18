Hard work, self-belief crucial for success, says Parthiban

PUDUCHERRY

18 December 2020 04:29 IST

Filmmaker says actors need to stay mentally strong

Actor-director R. Parthiban on Tuesday quoted his own experiences to underscore the value of hard work and self-belief.

The actor was speaking after receiving the Sankaradas Swamigal award, instituted by the Puducherry government for his film Otha Seruppu Size 7 from Revenue Minister M.O.H.F. Shahjahan at the Indian Panorama Film Festival here.

Mr. Parthiban, who has been signed to play a pivotal role in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, recalled his own struggles and several failures before gaining the present stature in the film field.

Advertising

Advertising

Not being bogged down by his film missing an Oscar nomination, the actor hoped that his next film, Iravin Nizhal, would make the cut.

Lamenting the recent instances of actors committing suicide, Mr. Parthiban stressed the importance of artistes remaining mentally strong as by nature they tend to be sensitive as their “heart rules over the mind”.

On film personalities joining politics, Mr. Parthiban said in half-jest that he too was toying with the idea of launching his own party. He would even name it “Puthiya Paadhai” after his directorial debut.

K. Lakshminarayanan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister, and Lise Talbott Barre, French Consul General, were present.