Hands-on training in emergency medicine for practitioners

December 31, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Simulated emergency scenarios in a hospital setting and hands-on training sessions were part of a recent workshop that aimed to raise the standard of critical care among practitioners.

The conference and workshop on “ACOUSTICS” (Advancements in Critical and Urgent Situations: Techniques, Innovations, Challenges and Strategies” was jointly hosted by the Department of Emergency Medicine at the Indira Gandhi Medical College Research Institute (IGMCRI)and the Emergency Medicine Association of India.

One of the highlights was a 14-hour session dedicated to ultrasound imaging techniques, which highlighted their critical role in diverse emergency situations. The Point of Care Ultrasound (POCUS) segment provided hands-on training to participants using 10 machines.

In addition to real-time Emergency Room (ER) scenarios, the meet also featured presentation of case studies and a quiz, organisers said.

According to R. Surendar, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, IGMCRI and organising secretary of ACOUSTICS, the event served as an important knowledge-sharing platform and was a testament to the value of collaborative learning and skill enhancement in emergency medicine.

It also reinforced IGMCRI’s commitment to advancing emergency medical education, fostering innovation and preparing the next generation of healthcare leaders in the speciality, he said.

C. Udayashankar, IGMCRI Director, inaugurated the conference that was attended by domain experts and post-graduate students from across the country.

Gomathi Karmegam, Head of Emergency Medicine, Madras Medical College, Chennai, presided over the valedictory session and distributed prizes.

