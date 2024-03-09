ADVERTISEMENT

Hands-on pottery session held for college staff, students

March 09, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Participants at a pottery workshop held in connection with the 10th Pondicherry Heritage Festival.

Taking a break from the academic routine, students and staff of the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (MGMCRI) tested their skills at a hands-on pottery and terracotta making workshop held by the Crafts Council of Puducherry (CCP).

The session, held as part of the 10th Pondicherry Heritage Festival, focused on GI-tagged crafts, Puducherry’s traditional crafts, its heritage, and the need to support Indian handicrafts and artisans.

Artisans from Villianur led a hands-on workshop on terracotta making and pottery for the participants.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was held under the Council’s HAPPY( Handicrafts Awareness program for Puducherry Youth) initiative for the festival, said Sithara Nair Gerdes, CCP secretary.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US