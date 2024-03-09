Hands-on pottery session held for college staff, students

March 09, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Taking a break from the academic routine, students and staff of the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (MGMCRI) tested their skills at a hands-on pottery and terracotta making workshop held by the Crafts Council of Puducherry (CCP).

The session, held as part of the 10th Pondicherry Heritage Festival, focused on GI-tagged crafts, Puducherry’s traditional crafts, its heritage, and the need to support Indian handicrafts and artisans.

Artisans from Villianur led a hands-on workshop on terracotta making and pottery for the participants.

The event was held under the Council’s HAPPY( Handicrafts Awareness program for Puducherry Youth) initiative for the festival, said Sithara Nair Gerdes, CCP secretary.