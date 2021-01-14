Half-day schedule for all schools to continue

PUDUCHERRY

14 January 2021 00:41 IST

The half-day schedule for all schools in the Union Territory will continue until further orders, P. T. Rudra Goud, Director of School, said on Wednesday. An order from the Director said it has been decided to retain the schedule that has been in place since schools reopened instead of opting for a full-day session from January 18. The working hours of all government and private schools will be from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. from Monday to Saturday until further notice.

Advertising

Advertising