Puducherry

Half-day schedule for all schools to continue

The half-day schedule for all schools in the Union Territory will continue until further orders, P. T. Rudra Goud, Director of School, said on Wednesday. An order from the Director said it has been decided to retain the schedule that has been in place since schools reopened instead of opting for a full-day session from January 18. The working hours of all government and private schools will be from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. from Monday to Saturday until further notice.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2021 12:41:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/half-day-schedule-for-all-schools-to-continue/article33571907.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY