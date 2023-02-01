ADVERTISEMENT

Habitual offenders held, 41 sovereigns of jewellery recovered

February 01, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The three accused had purchased a plot at Sankarapuram with the jewellery and cash burgled from houses

The Hindu Bureau

A special team of the Kallakurichi police arrested three habitual offenders from Chennai who were involved in burglaries in the district over the last few months. The police recovered 41 sovereigns of gold jewellery, two motorcycles and a car from them.

The arrested persons were identified as G. Karthik, 19; R. Balaji, 23; and Y. Sindhu, 23 of Nehru Nagar in Chennai.

Police sources said a team, while conducting vehicle checks at Pudur on Tuesday evening, intercepted a car and questioned the three occupants, who were evasive. The team apprehended them and preliminary investigations revealed that they were involved in house break-ins at Rishivandiyam, Vadaponparappi, Thiyagadurgam and Sankarapuram in the district.

The accused persons had also purchased a plot at Sankarapuram with the jewellery and cash burgled from houses. They were produced before a local court and remanded in custody.

