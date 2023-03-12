H3N2 accounts for 70% of respiratory infections in U.T.

March 12, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Influenza A sub-virus H3N2, the season’s dominant strain, is accounting for over 70% of all acute respiratory infections that were tested for virus type between January and March in Puducherry.

According to public data by the Health Department, since January, H3N2 cases accounted for 79 cases, out of which, 109 cases were tested for influenza type. During the January-March period, there were only 19 confirmed cases of Influenza B while the H1N1 sub type (three cases) appeared to be receding.

Puducherry has not reported any deaths from H3N2. At present, only two H3N2 cases are registered.

The H3N2 strain has affected mostly 16-49 age group , with the data showing that the demographic segment accounted for 50% of all patients.

“The virus spread could already be on a downward curve”, said G. Sriramulu, Health Director. “In fact, the Indian Council for Medical Research had estimated that the virus surge was expected to start subsiding by the end of March,” he pointed out.

“The mandate to the medical fraternity is to test for the influenza type among patients reporting with fever in combination with other associated symptoms such as throat pain and cough”, Dr. Sriramulu said.

In addition to steps to detect the virus infection at an early stage, the Health Department has made available treatment facilities in all hospitals and Primary Health Centres across Puducherry.

The department said all hospitals are running dedicated outpatient units for assessing fever. Anyone who comes to the hospital with symptoms like fever, cold, cough, sneezing, etc. is also being tested for the H3N2 virus.

Preventive measures

The department has appealed to the public to follow precautionary measures which include washing hands with soap, wearing face shields for those with symptoms of infection, avoiding going to crowded places, covering the mouth and nose when sneezing and coughing.