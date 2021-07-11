Gutkha worth around ₹6 lakh seized in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

11 July 2021 02:41 IST

Three arrested, 58 bags confiscated

In a major haul of banned tobacco items in Puducherry, the Grand Bazaar Police and members of the Special Task Force on Saturday arrested three persons, and seized 58 bags of gutkha, worth around ₹6 lakh, in the illegal market.

The police also seized ₹8 lakh in cash, six cellphones, two cars and two motorbikes from a house on Louis Prakasam Street, where the banned tobacco items were kept.

Announcing the arrest at a press conference, Superintendent of Police (in-charge) East region, Jintha Kothandaraman, said Babulal, from Rajasthan, was the main culprit.

A repeat offender in substance abuse cases, he had a set up a shop in the town.

The culprit used his business for illegal sale of gutkha.

He used to procure the item from Karnataka with the help of one Suresh, a resident of Bengaluru. The contraband would be sold to shops by Shubham, a resident of Kottakuppam, Mr. Kothandaraman said.

The trio were arrested under Section 6 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition) Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Two cases are already pending in the Odiansalai and Grand Bazaar police stations against Babulal, the official added.