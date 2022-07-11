Gurmeet Singh to hold additional charge as V-C, Gandhigram Rural Institute

The Pondicherry University V-C will take charge at GRI this week

The Ministry of Education, Government of India has appointed Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University as Vice-Chancellor of Gandhigram Rural Institute (GRI), Deemed-to-be University, in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu, on additional charge with immediate effect. According to a Pondicherry University press release, Prof. Singh will take charge at the helm of Gandhigram Rural Institute this week. Prof. Singh, who took over as the Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University on November 29, 2017, is an expert of international eminence in the field of corrosion science and smart materials, the University said. He has been on high-level committees of the UGC, DBT, CSIR, and several other public institutions. He has also served as a Chair Professor at Lunghwa University, Taipei, a visiting scientist to Hungary and Japan and has been on academic assignments to Germany, Italy, Australia, Singapore, Korea, Thailand and Kenya.