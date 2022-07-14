Puducherry

Gurmeet Singh assumes additional charge of Gandhigram Rural Institute

Pondicherry University V-C Gurmeet Singh assuming additional charge as the V-C of the Gandhigram Rural Institute | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY July 14, 2022 00:15 IST
Updated: July 14, 2022 00:15 IST

Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh on Wednesday assumed additional charge as Vice-Chancellor of Gandhigram Rural Institute, Deemed to be University, Dindigul.

A press note from the Pondicherry University said soon after taking charge, he addressed all the Deans, Heads of Departments, faculties, officers and staff, and suggested faculty members to take up projects and collaborative MoUs with other institutions for the betterment of the institute.

Mr. Singh was given the additional charge by the Ministry of Education.

