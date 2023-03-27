ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat-based university specialising in security education to set up campus in Puducherry

March 27, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

RRU signs MoU with Puducherry Technological University. The establishment of a campus of the Rashtriya Raksha University here will be a great opportunity for the students of the Union Territory, says Lt. Governor

The Hindu Bureau

The Rashtriya Raksha University inked a MoU with Puducherry Technological University to establish a regional campus in Puducherry at the Raj Nivas on Monday in the presence of Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Gujarat-based Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), which specialises in national and internal security education, on Monday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Puducherry Technological University (PTU) to launch a full-fledged campus at the PTU.

The signing of the MoU took place at the Raj Nivas in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Civil Supplies Minister Sai J Saravanankumar and Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Union Home Secretary (who joined the session virtually).

P.M.L. Kalyanasundaram, MLA, Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma, Secretary to the Lt. Governor Abhijit Vijay Chaudhary, PT Rudra Goud, Director of Education, Bimal N. Patel and S. Mohan, Vice Chancellors of the two institutions were also present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After the ceremony, the Lt. Governor noted that the establishment of a campus of the RRU in Puducherry would be a great opportunity for the students here.

With diploma and post-graduate courses to be led by professionals with domain expertise, young talents passing out from the institution would get a rare opportunity to contribute to national security, Ms. Soundararajan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US