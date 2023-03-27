HamberMenu
Gujarat-based university specialising in security education to set up campus in Puducherry

RRU signs MoU with Puducherry Technological University. The establishment of a campus of the Rashtriya Raksha University here will be a great opportunity for the students of the Union Territory, says Lt. Governor

March 27, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The Rashtriya Raksha University inked a MoU with Puducherry Technological University to establish a regional campus in Puducherry at the Raj Nivas on Monday in the presence of Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy.

The Gujarat-based Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), which specialises in national and internal security education, on Monday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Puducherry Technological University (PTU) to launch a full-fledged campus at the PTU.

The signing of the MoU took place at the Raj Nivas in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Civil Supplies Minister Sai J Saravanankumar and Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Union Home Secretary (who joined the session virtually).

P.M.L. Kalyanasundaram, MLA, Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma, Secretary to the Lt. Governor Abhijit Vijay Chaudhary, PT Rudra Goud, Director of Education, Bimal N. Patel and S. Mohan, Vice Chancellors of the two institutions were also present.

After the ceremony, the Lt. Governor noted that the establishment of a campus of the RRU in Puducherry would be a great opportunity for the students here.

With diploma and post-graduate courses to be led by professionals with domain expertise, young talents passing out from the institution would get a rare opportunity to contribute to national security, Ms. Soundararajan said.

