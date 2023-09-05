Guidelines issued for eco-friendly immersion of Ganesha idols

September 05, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Department of Science, Technology and Environment and the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee has issued guidelines on permissible materials for making Ganesha idols for the immersion ceremony in connection with Vinayaka Chaturthi next week.

The agencies cited the detailed guidelines framed by the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi, (https://dste.py.gov,in/ppcc/pdf/Guidelines/4.pdf) and sought strict adherence to the norms to prevent pollution and health hazards due to immersion of idols in waterbodies.

Under the guidelines, idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) are banned and only those made of natural, biodegradable and eco-friendly raw materials without toxic, inorganic raw materials [such as traditional virtuous clay and mud, free from Plaster of Paris (PoP), plastic and thermocol (polystyrene)] should be encouraged, allowed and promoted.

The use of single-use plastic and thermocol materials are not permitted. Only eco-friendly materials such as straw structure should be used to make the idols or decorate the idols/pandals/tazias in order to prevent pollution in recipient waterbodies.

Further, the use of toxic and non-biodegradable chemical dyes/oil paints for painting idols are strictly prohibited. Enamel and synthetic dye-based paints on idols should be discouraged. Instead eco-friendly, water-based, bio-degradable and non-toxic natural dyes should be used.

For beautification of idols, removable and washable decorative clothes made of natural materials and dyes shall be used in place of disposable materials containing paints and other toxic chemicals. Only naturally occurring colours from plants (flowers, barks, stamens, leaves, roots, seeds, whole fruits), feathers of different birds, mineral or coloured rocks shall be used for colouring.

Craftsmen/artisans/manufacturers involved in making idols should be registered with the civic bodies and be involved in making eco-friendly idols, adhering to the guidelines.

Areca/Banana/Sal Leaves, Biodegradable paper cups/plates and earthen pots should be used for prasad distribution and other purposes.

Materials used for worship such as flowers, leaves, clothes; materials made of paper and biodegradable items should be removed from the idols before they are immersed and segregated in colour-coded bins provided at the designated immersion spot, the agencies said.