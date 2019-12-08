GST Stakeholder Feedback Diwas observed in Puducherry

The Central Excise Commissionerate organised GST Stakeholder Feedback Diwas here on Saturday on the new system for filing GST returns.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) will be rolling out the new GST returns from April 1, 2020.

As many as 230 participants from Trade and industry associations, GST practitioners, Chartered Accountants participated in the training-cum-feedback session on the new system.

N. Ramkumar, joint commissioner, Central Excise urged the need for effective feedback from participants and assured that their consolidated grievances would be taken into account for effective implementation.

During the session, officers of Division I, II and III and its Range offices of Puducherry Commissionerate explained the salient features of the new returns and procedure of filing the new GST returns. A demonstration and hands-on training on filing of new returns was provided to the participants and queries raised by them were also addressed.

‘Visit GST Seva Kendra’

The participants were also encouraged to visit the GST Seva Kendra facility functioning at Division/Range offices to get any assistance in filing of new returns.

Assistant Commissioners R. Devanathan and Vijendran participated.