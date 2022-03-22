GST outreach for trade and industry sectors

The Puducherry CGST & Central Excise Commissionerate on Tuesday began the first of a series of trade facilitation meetings with the trade and industry sectors.

The sectors represented on the opening day were pharma, textiles, edible goods and FMCGs.

According to Commissionerate officials, this was the second such meeting to resolve GST-related grievances or systemic glitches after an interaction in December last year.

“These meets for small, medium and big enterprises are scheduled at the end of each quarter,” an official said.

Nodal officers have been designated for interactions with different sectors that would take place at the Commissionerate and divisional offices in the Union Territory.

Trade facilitation meetings have been scheduled for the automobile, auto ancillaries, electrical and electronics and other sectors on Wednesday, and for MSMEs and exporters on Thursday.

The Commissionerate has urged trade and industry associations/Chambers of Commerce to encourage the participation of their members. Those unable to attend can mail their representations/suggestions/grievances to hqrs-pycgst@gov.in, marking copies to addlcomm-pycgst@gov.in, or on WhatsApp number 9968954962.