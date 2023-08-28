ADVERTISEMENT

GST office organises heritage walk to promote Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar scheme

August 28, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The roll out of the programme will encourage tax compliant behaviour in the business to consumer stage of the transactions by the consumers and business across the country.

The Hindu Bureau

GST and Central Excise Office, Puducherry organised a heritage walk to promote the launch of Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar scheme in the Union Territory from September 1. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As part of the launch of Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar (MBMA) scheme, aimed to motivate customers to obtain bill, in the Union Territory from September 1, the GST and Central Excise Office, Puducherry held a heritage walk in the town recently to popularise the initiative.

The Union Territory has been included for the launch of MBMA scheme as a pilot project in the country. The scheme was aimed at incentivising consumers to ask for genuine invoices from the seller. In the end of every month, few lucky invoices would be identified by a process of draw of lots for giving rewards.

A note from the GST office said the roll out of the programme would encourage tax compliant behaviour in the business to consumer stage of the transactions by the consumers and business across the country.

The GST office planned to organise more awareness programmes in the coming days. Apart from Puducherry, the scheme would be launched in Haryana, Gujarat, Assam, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu on September 1, the note said.

Commissioner, GST and Central Excise N. Padmasri, Vice Chairman, CII, Puducherry, V. Shanmuganandam, President of Alliance Francaise Satish Nallam and Director of Alliance Francaise Laurent Jalicous were among those attended the walk.

