HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GST office organises heritage walk to promote Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar scheme

The roll out of the programme will encourage tax compliant behaviour in the business to consumer stage of the transactions by the consumers and business across the country.

August 28, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
GST and Central Excise Office, Puducherry organised a heritage walk to promote the launch of Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar scheme in the Union Territory from September 1.

GST and Central Excise Office, Puducherry organised a heritage walk to promote the launch of Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar scheme in the Union Territory from September 1. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As part of the launch of Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar (MBMA) scheme, aimed to motivate customers to obtain bill, in the Union Territory from September 1, the GST and Central Excise Office, Puducherry held a heritage walk in the town recently to popularise the initiative.

The Union Territory has been included for the launch of MBMA scheme as a pilot project in the country. The scheme was aimed at incentivising consumers to ask for genuine invoices from the seller. In the end of every month, few lucky invoices would be identified by a process of draw of lots for giving rewards.

A note from the GST office said the roll out of the programme would encourage tax compliant behaviour in the business to consumer stage of the transactions by the consumers and business across the country.

The GST office planned to organise more awareness programmes in the coming days. Apart from Puducherry, the scheme would be launched in Haryana, Gujarat, Assam, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu on September 1, the note said.

Commissioner, GST and Central Excise N. Padmasri, Vice Chairman, CII, Puducherry, V. Shanmuganandam, President of Alliance Francaise Satish Nallam and Director of Alliance Francaise Laurent Jalicous were among those attended the walk.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.