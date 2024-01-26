GST commissioner lays emphasis on good governance

January 26, 2024 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The 75th Republic Day celebrations saw the hoisting of the national flag, contingents take out parades, release of helium balloons and distribution of sweets across various organisations on Friday.

At the GST Bhavan on Goubert Avenue, N. Padmasri, Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, accepted the guard of honour and unfurled the national flag.

Addressing officers and staff, Ms. Padmasri stressed on the core principles of good governance and urged everyone to uphold them in service of the people and the nation.

She exhorted the officers to rededicate themselves to creating a modern tax eco system which promotes ease of doing business and effective containment of malpractices by the unscrupulous trade.

The Commissioner, along with the officers, released tri-coloured helium balloons and distributed sweets to children.

Sanjeev Bhatnagar, Prashant Kumar Kakarala, Additional Commissioners; T. Dinesh, Joint Commissioner and other Assistant Commissioners; families of officers and officers of other govt. departments participated.

Central institutions, including JIPMER and Pondicherry University, also held celebrations.

Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth Vice Chancellor Nihar Ranjan Biswas, unfurled the tricolour and accepted the guard of honour by the team of guards and the students of the constituent units of SBV on the occasion.

During the ceremony, 36 students of the constituent units of SBV, who had excelled in attendance, were feted with commendation certificates.

Kasturba Gandhi Nursing College, a constituent unit of SBV, bagged the rolling trophy for the best March Past troop for the year 2024.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor reiterated the commitment of each citizen to fulfil Constitutional duties and contribute to nation building.

The ceremony was attended by the senior functionaries of SBV, heads of departments, faculty, staff, non-teaching staff and students of all constituent units of SBV.

At the SBI Main Branch and Currency Administration Cell (CAC), M. Natarajan, Assistant General Manager of the bank hoisted the tricolour and addressed the staff. He gave a call to improve the bouquet of diverse services offered by the bank.

Rajadurai Venkatesan, SBI Deputy Branch Manager, C. Parthiban and J. Ramesh from administration, S. Arun, K. Bhoominathan and A. Selvakumar from staff unions and a security team led by E. Peterraj participated.