October 30, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A group show by 11 artists has begun in the city under the auspices of the TASMAI centre for art and culture.

The exhibition as part of the “Eco-Life and Art Cycling” theme will be on at Maison Perumal till November 10. The expo is a fund-raiser for the zero waste festival, TASMAI said.