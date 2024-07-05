‘Gross GST revenue recorded 11% growth in previous fiscal’

The total Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in Puducherry by Central and State GST administrations stood at ₹2,628 crore for the 2023-24 fiscal, N. Padmasri, Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, has said.

Addressing the incumbent and former department officials, and trade bodies, at an event, recently held as part of the GST Day celebrations, Ms. Padmasri said that the gross GST revenue had registered a 11% year-on-year growth in the previous fiscal, a release said.

Taking note of the encouraging signs in the performance of the Puducherry CGST Commissionerate during 2023-24, the Commissioner informed that 27,722 taxpayers were registered in the Union Territory of Puducherry, administered by Central and State GST authorities. The GST collection of ₹2.1 lakh crore in April 2024 alone was a harbinger of higher revenue receipts in 2024-25, she said.

Laying stress on the positive impact of the seven years of GST implementation on the economic activity and the reduction in prices of consumer products, Ms. Padmasri referred to the findings of a survey undertaken by Deloitte India, which indicated a rising confidence in GST law among industry and trade segments. The study had documented that the proportion of respondents who shared a positive sentiment on the GST law increased from 59% in 2019 to 94% in 2023.

She further outlined the theme of the 7th GST Day celebrations, Sashakth Bharath, Samgra Vikas (Empowered Trade, Overall Growth), and acknowledged the contribution of the enterprising taxpayers towards economic growth.

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan complimented the CGST and SGST authorities for ensuring effective administration and better tax compliance in Puducherry. Remarkably, no harassment complaints pertaining to GST administration had been registered. This points to the efficient efforts made by in facilitating trade and ensuring a smooth tax collection system, he added.

He noted that with the migration to GST, a plethora of taxes were subsumed under the GST, on the One Nation One Tax doctrine, resulting in significant improvements in different facets of economy.

Sharat Chauhan, Chief Secretary, retraced the history of taxation, from the times of the Arthashastra and Tirukural, to its evolution in the modern era. Noting that the emphasis had to shift to rationalised tax structures and voluntary tax payment and rationalised tax rates, Mr. Chauhan said the GST regime represented reforms in that direction.

L Mohamed Mansoor, Commissioner, SGST, Government of Puducherry, said several issues, including that of rationalisation, had been addressed in the last seven years. The GST Council, as a symbol of cooperative federalism, has been instrumental in bringing necessary amendments for a robust system, he added.

Kakarala Prasanth Kumar, Additional Commissioner, highlighted the efforts taken by the Commissionerate to facilitate trade and improve the GST compliance in Puducherry. On the occasion, seven top tax-payers in Puducherry and Karaikal were felicitated, and presented awards, by the dignitaries. Commendation certificates were given to officers for dedicated and meritorious service in the department. Awards were presented to five college students who won in the essay competition.

