Grocery store in Villupuram sealed for selling gutkha; two arrested

Police raided the shop near Auroville

The Villupuram police arrested two persons on charges of selling banned gutkha products, following a raid at a grocery store on Thiruchitrambalam Road near Auroville on Sunday.

After arresting Robert, 50, of Thiruvalluvar Nagar, they sealed his shop. During interrogation, the police found that Robert had procured the gutkha products from Balamurugan, 50, of Sedurapet in Puducherry, and stocked them in his shop. The team raided Balamurugan’s shop in Puducherry and seized another 45 kg of gutkha products.

The duo was remanded to custody. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.