Grievances will be redressed, says Puducherry DGP

Director General of Police Balaji Srivastava has promised to positively consider the long pending demands of police personnel including promotions, enhancement of washing allowance, family medical insurance, weekly holiday and not to recover sanctioned funeral amount from the deceased officer’s Welfare Society fund. Mr. Srivastava gave the assurance in a recent interaction with officers having 25 years of experience and select retired police personnel to elicit their views on improving law and order, a police release said.
The DGP also gave out appreciation certificates to 23 police personnel who served in various units of the Police Department and 5 policemen who performed well in courts. Around 500 serving and 100 retired officers attended the consultative meeting held at the Pondicherry University auditorium.
