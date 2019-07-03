Puducherry

Grievance redressal meet on July 10

The Nidhi Aapke Nikat (PF Near You) of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation for this month will be held on July 10 at its office on the 100 Feet Road, Olandai Keerapalayam, in Mudaliarpet. The meet will be held from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. for subscribers, employers and exempted establishments.

According to a official release, the details of their grievances should be furnished to the Public Relations Officers on or before July 5. They can also send their queries to ro.puducherry@epfindia.gov.in.

