‘Green Puducherry Mission’ to begin by August

June 30, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry Government will soon be launching the ‘Green Puducherry Mission’ vision document with a view of increasing the green cover in the Union Territory over the next five years.

The vision document is being prepared by the Department of Science, Technology, and Environment (DSTE) and a task force will ensure its phase-wise implementation in the U.T. till 2028.

The document is expected to be published in July while plantation of saplings with the participation of various sectors, public and private organisations, and people’s participation envisaged under the Mission will begin in August this year.

According to A. Muthamma, Secretary to Government (Transport, Labour, Science, Technology, and Environment), “The long-term vision document will formulate ways through which Puducherry can achieve its tree cover. The mission envisages a holistic view of greening and will focus on multiple locations such as urban spaces like parks, avenue plantations, households, government and temple lands, and those belonging to local bodies.”

“The Union Territory has a very minimal tree and forest cover, and the idea is to move towards the ideal green cover or the national average. The DSTE is working on the different types of plantations, details of planting locations, and stakeholders including public and private organisations who could be involved in this initiative.”

Ms. Muthamma added, “The Government is committed to the enhancement of green cover and the Department has already sent a communication to all line departments, municipalities, and commune panchayat to identify planting locations. The Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy are very keen on this initiative and it is modelled on Telangana’s Green Mission.”

The Department of Science, Technology, and Environment has also approached Pondicherry University seeking technical support for the identification of vacant spaces with the help of Google Earth. The mission would be very specific and ensure the underlying objectives during the next five years.

Official sources said that only native plant species would be used in the greening initiative. The department has proposed fruit-bearing trees for households and educational institutions while flowering trees have been planned for avenue plantations.

Specific species have been identified for plantation and the Department has proposed to plant around 5 lakh saplings under the Mission.