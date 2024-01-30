Green drive launched in Yanam

January 30, 2024 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A greening effort has been launched in Yanam region as part of a collaboration between the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC) and Regency Ceramics Ltd.

According to a press release, the project aims to plant 3,000 fruit bearing saplings across Yanam and align with the goals of the ‘Puducherry Green Mission’.

While Puducherry currently maintains a green forest cover of 10.8%, satellite imagery has revealed a consistent decline in this green cover since 1986. The greening drive seeks to support of PPCC’s strategy to double the forest cover in the next five years, the press note said.

Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok, Yanam MLA, formally launched the initiative in the presence of R. Mounisamy, Regional Administrator and K. Ramakrishna, Municipal Commission-in-charge.

Satyendra Prasad Narala, Managing Director, Regency Ceramics, said the afforestation drive across the enclave would involve planting of native fruit trees such as jackfruit, custard apple, jamun, guava, and amla as well as avenue trees like mahagony, gulmohar, rosy trumpet, yellow flame and crepe myrtle.

