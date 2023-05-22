HamberMenu
College Principal honoured with Green award for his commitment to environment and greenness

The award is in recognition of his contributions in transforming the barren land of the college into an urban green forest

May 22, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Tagore Government College of Arts and Science principal Sasi Kanta Dash with the ‘Green India Award’ of Divey Foundation.

Tagore Government College of Arts and Science principal Sasi Kanta Dash with the ‘Green India Award’ of Divey Foundation. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Principal of Tagore Government College of Arts and Science Sasi Kanta Dash has been awarded the ‘Green India Award’ by Divey Foundation, New Delhi for his commitment to environment and greenness. He was presented the award at a function held in New Delhi recently.

The award is in recognition of his contributions in transforming the barren land of the college into an urban green forest, a press note from the college said.

The green initiatives undertaken on the campus included the Buddha Garden, Corona memorial garden, Sangam water pond, and gardens in memory of historical personages.

Rare species of trees and plants, vines and flowering plants on the college campus provide pollution-free air. Part of the green complex has become a habitat for rabbits, ducks and pigeons and a haven for birds, butterflies and bees.

