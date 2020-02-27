Great Lakes founder announces endowment fund for varsity

Bala V. Balachandran, founder, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, has initiated an endowment fund for faculty development at Annamalai University.

The fund, which was announced during a recently-held ‘International conference on Entrepreneurship’ organised by GLIM, is aimed at developing research and teaching for business administration faculty members of Annamalai University.

₹5 lakh cheque

Mr. Balachandran, who is also Emeritus Professor, Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, US, handed over a cheque of ₹5 lakh to V. Murugesan, Vice-Chancellor, Annamalai University.

The fund will go towards conducting faculty development programmes, workshops, seminars and conferences every year for the benefit of faculty members of business administration for their research and academic development.

Faculty members A. Rajamohan, C. Samudhra Rajakumar, K. Tamizhjyothi, were also present on the occasion.