Grant Statehood for Puducherry: CPI(M)

The CPI (M) has urged the Centre to grant Statehood for Puducherry. A resolution in this regard was passed at the 23rd State conference of the party. The CPI (M) asked the government to provide monsoon relief of ₹5,000 to all. The party re-elected R. Rajangam as State secretary.
