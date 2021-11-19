Puducherry

Grant Statehood for Puducherry: CPI(M)

The CPI (M) has urged the Centre to grant Statehood for Puducherry. A resolution in this regard was passed at the 23rd State conference of the party. The CPI (M) asked the government to provide monsoon relief of ₹5,000 to all. The party re-elected R. Rajangam as State secretary.


