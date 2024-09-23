Grant Statehood, abandon power privatisation: DMK to Centre

The DMK has urged the Government of India to address several long-pending demands of the Union Territory, including the unanimously expressed aspiration for Statehood.

A DMK delegation led by R. Siva, party convenor and Opposition leader, met Home Secretary Govind Mohan to submit the memorandum highlighting the importance of Statehood for helping the region become self-sufficient in fields such as education, sports, tourism, industry and healthcare.

The memorandum also sought the inclusion of Puducherry in the Central Finance Commission and the establishment of a separate Public Service Commission for the Union Territory.

A significant demand was to abandon the privatisation plan for the Electricity Board since the move was not justifiable as not only was the public enterprise operating profitably but it had also reasonably contained its transmission losses. What was required was revitalisation and not privatisation, the memorandum said.

The DMK also called for waiver of legacy loan which was a burden on the U.T.’s financial situation since the Public Account was opened in 2007. The Government of India had not acted on the request for a write-off even though the loans have been repaid with interest.

In addition to a one-time provision of ₹15,000 crores in capital infrastructure funds for Puducherry, which would significantly boost its economic growth, the DMK also sought a debt restructuring plan with a 50-year repayment schedule to offset the revenue deficit due to the fact that annual Central grants have not been increased proportionately.

The DMK has called for special programmes to revive industries, especially the shuttered legacy institutions like the Anglo-French Textiles, Swadeshi and Bharathi Cotton Mills and the Cooperative Sugar Mill at Lingareddipalayam.

Transparency in the operation of Karaikal Port and reservation for natives in Group-C posts at Jipmer, extending 25% reservation for local students to all Pondicherry University courses were the other demands.