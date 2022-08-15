Grand Independence Day celebrations across institutions in Puducherry

Hoisting of the Tricolour, cultural programmes by the children mark the occasion

Various organisations in the city celebrated the 76th Independence Day on Monday. Pondicherry University conducted a mini-marathon cycling event from the University to Raj Nivas. Following this, Vice Chancellor Gurmeet Singh hoisted the national flag. In his address on the occasion, he touched on the phenomenal growth achieved by the country across sectors and how it was becoming a role model for emerging economies. India always respects the boundaries of neighbouring countries and their national sovereignty, said the Vice Chancellor. A patriotic song was played by the University team in association with Bharathiar Palkalai Koodam. A lecture – cum – interaction session on Indian Army: A Profession with Honour was led by Captain Aparna Rai, Platoon Commander, Officers Training Academy, Chennai. Major General Vikram Kumar was also present. K. Tharanikkarasu, Director (Studies), Rajeev Jain Officer on Special Duty (Culture), Amarash Samantaraya, Registrar, D. Lazar, Finance Officer, Sadanatha G. Swami, Controller of Examinations, Vijakaumar, Librarian, Deans, heads of departments, faculty and students participated. The celebrations hosted by Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Department at its Beach Road office were led by Commissioner N. Padmasri who hoisted the national flag and delivered an address. Outlining the activities of the Government through the 75 weeks of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations she urged those present to adhere to adopt “duty, honour and country” as motto in all their actions. Additional Commissioner Bhatnagar and Joint Commissioner M. Sathish Kumar also participated in the celebrations. The children of officers presented a cultural programme on the theme of Independence Day.

S.C. Parija, Vice Chancellor of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV) hoisted the flag and called upon the fraternity to rededicate themselves to the cause of a glorious India in the years to come.

He also distributed prizes to winners of various competitions and events held in commemoration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Cash awards were also given to the wards of the employees belonging to the non-teaching staff for exemplary academic performance at school-level. Faculty, staff, students, parents and public participated.

The Tagore Government College of Arts and Sciences organised events for the differently-abled children at Juwala Home. Ira. Velu Raj, professor of Cooperative Management, spoke on the occasion.