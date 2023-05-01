Grace time for working women to perform puja only promotes communal agenda, says CPI(M)

May 01, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Slamming the recent decision to allow two hours grace time on three Fridays of a month for government women staff to perform pujas, the CPI (M) in Puducherry said the measure smacked of the ‘communal agenda’ of the AINRC-BJP government.

In a statement demanding its withdrawal, R. Rajangam, CPI(M) State Secretary said the measure, introduced ostensibly to promote women’s welfare, was anything but that as the notification of the Department of Employees and Administrative Reforms clearly stated that the special permission has been given on Friday from 8.45 a.m. to 10.45 a.m. “for performing worship and pooja”. The permission does not apply for women workers in essential services.

Even while the legality of such a decision and whether it holds up to the Constitutional doctrine of equality of right to worship for followers of all faiths remains questionable, Mr. Rajangam pointed out that it was unknown whether the allowance would be extended to women in private employment or how exactly waiving off six hours of work every month would advance women’s welfare.

Given her prompt backing of the subsequently withdrawn 12-hour workday proposal in Tamil Nadu, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s nod for granting the “concession in work hours to working women” was a “deceitful act of political hypocrisy”, the CPI(M) leader said.

When the reality was that most working women were juggling domestic chores and child care that gave them no respite even on holidays, merely granting two hours permission on Fridays was not in service of their interests.

He demanded that the decision be repealed and, instead incorporation of provisions in the Factories Act and Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, to implement six-hours of work for women in factories and shops, if their welfare was the goal.