Govt working towards getting investment in Puducherry, says Rangasamy

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Saturday said his government was keen on getting investment for setting up large, and small scale enterprises in Puducherry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Participating in the CII Southern Regional Council meeting held here, the Chief Minister said the government was taking all steps to encourage industrial houses to start business in Puducherry. The government would soon take up allotment of plots to establish factories in 750 acres of land at Sedarapet - Karasur area. He also outlined the steps taken by the government to expand the airport runway. The administration was in talks with the Tamil Nadu government for land acquisition for expanding the runway, a CII release said quoting the Chief Minister.

The CII has requested the Chief Minister to initiate the first meeting of the Joint Consultative Forum, comprising representatives of Puducherry government and CII. The CII has also asked the Chief Minister to speed up clearance for setting up MSMEs and expedite release of investment subsidy given to the sector, the release said.

R. Nandini, Chairperson, CII Southern Region; Thomas John Muthoot, Deputy Chairman, CII Southern Region; V. Shanmuganandam, Chairman, CII Puducherry State Council; Samir Kamra, Vice-Chairman, CII Puducherry State Council; and N.M.P Jeyesh, Regional Director, CII Southern Region attended the meeting, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.