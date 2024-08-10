GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt working towards getting investment in Puducherry, says Rangasamy

Puducherry government taking all steps to encourage industrial houses to start business in the Union Territory, says Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at the CII Southern Regional Council meeting

Published - August 10, 2024 09:05 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N Rangasamy addressing CII meet in Puducherry on Saturday.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy addressing CII meet in Puducherry on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Saturday said his government was keen on getting investment for setting up large, and small scale enterprises in Puducherry.

Participating in the CII Southern Regional Council meeting held here, the Chief Minister said the government was taking all steps to encourage industrial houses to start business in Puducherry. The government would soon take up allotment of plots to establish factories in 750 acres of land at Sedarapet - Karasur area. He also outlined the steps taken by the government to expand the airport runway. The administration was in talks with the Tamil Nadu government for land acquisition for expanding the runway, a CII release said quoting the Chief Minister.

The CII has requested the Chief Minister to initiate the first meeting of the Joint Consultative Forum, comprising representatives of Puducherry government and CII. The CII has also asked the Chief Minister to speed up clearance for setting up MSMEs and expedite release of investment subsidy given to the sector, the release said.

R. Nandini, Chairperson, CII Southern Region; Thomas John Muthoot, Deputy Chairman, CII Southern Region; V. Shanmuganandam, Chairman, CII Puducherry State Council; Samir Kamra, Vice-Chairman, CII Puducherry State Council; and N.M.P Jeyesh, Regional Director, CII Southern Region attended the meeting, the release said.

