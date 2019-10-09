Puducherry

Govt. will not hesitate to move SC against dam plan, says CM

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam campaigning at Sooryakanthi Nagar on Tuesday. T.Singaravelou

Karnataka’s project will affect Tamil Nadu and Karaikal: Narayanasamy

Taking strong exception to Karnataka’s proposal to construct a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said his government would not hesitate to move the Supreme Court if the government there goes ahead with the project.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of his campaign for Congress candidate A. John Kumar in the Kamaraj Nagar byelection on Monday, the Chief Minister said the construction of a new dam across Cauvery was against the interest of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal region in the Union Territory.

“If necessary our government will move the Supreme Court against the construction of a new dam,” he said.

Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory would not get adequate water if the Karnataka government constructs a dam at Mekedatu.

Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam, who is also the chief of Pradesh Congress Committee, said DMK president M. K. Stalin would campaign in Kamaraj Nagar constituency on October 17. The party would intensify its campaign in the coming days with Ministers and party functionaries taking out door-to-door campaign.

