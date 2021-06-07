PuducherryPUDUCHERRY 07 June 2021 21:48 IST
Govt. warns private labs against overchargin for COVID-19 tests
It has urged people of Puducherry to call 0413-2229350 to report any case of overcharging
The government has warned the designated private laboratories against charging more than the stipulated rates for RT-PCR and RAT tests to detect COVID-19.
The government has fixed ₹500 as the fees for RT-PCR test and ₹200 for RAT test.
Members of the public have been requested to call 0413-2229350 report any case of excessive charge (supported by bills) in the Union Territory.
Already, three private laboratories and a hospital are under the scanner for overcharging for COVID-19 tests.
