Govt. warns private labs against overchargin for COVID-19 tests

PUDUCHERRY

07 June 2021 21:48 IST

It has urged people of Puducherry to call 0413-2229350 to report any case of overcharging

The government has warned the designated private laboratories against charging more than the stipulated rates for RT-PCR and RAT tests to detect COVID-19.

The government has fixed ₹500 as the fees for RT-PCR test and ₹200 for RAT test.

Members of the public have been requested to call 0413-2229350 report any case of excessive charge (supported by bills) in the Union Territory.

Advertising

Advertising

Already, three private laboratories and a hospital are under the scanner for overcharging for COVID-19 tests.