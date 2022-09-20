Govt. urged to set up waiting hall for patients at Jipmer’s cancer centre

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
September 20, 2022 19:21 IST

Patients visiting the Regional Cancer Centre at Jipmer wait in the open owing to the absence of a waiting hall on the premises | Photo Credit: S.S.KUMAR

The Bangaru Vaickal Neeraadhara Koottamaippu has urged Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to ensure that a waiting hall is set up for patients visiting the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) here.

In a letter addressed to the Lt. Governor, the president of the Association V. Chandrasekhar said that hundreds of patients visited the RCC daily. However, the plight of the patients remained pathetic as they had to wait in the open due to lack of a waiting hall. A decent waiting hall with adequate amenities should be constructed for the patients, he said.

The hospital was also facing shortage of essential prescribed drugs for cancer patients. As a result, patients had to spend huge sums of money to purchase the drugs from outside market. The government should ensure steady supply of cancer drugs to patients, he added.

