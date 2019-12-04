Govt. to transfer money meant for rice to beneficiaries’ accounts

The government has decided to disburse money meant for procuring free rice to beneficiaries’ accounts from next week, Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy said here on Tuesday.

Participating in a function to mark the International Day for Differently Abled Persons here, the Minister said there was a backlog for the last six months. Instead of distributing free rice through the public distribution outlets, the amount for procuring rice would be remitted into the accounts of beneficiaries.

Each of the 1.71 lakh red ration cardholders would get₹3600 and 1.60 lakh yellow cardholders would get ₹1800. The government would incur an expenditure of ₹92 crore, he said.

“We will start disbursing the amount from next week,” the Minister said.

He also announced the government’s decision to waive off interest of loans taken by differently abled persons from the Puducherry Corporation for Development of Women and Differently Abled Persons Limited. It would cost the exchequer ₹7 crore, he added.

Mr. Kandasamy also reiterated the government’s resolve to provide 4% reservation to differently abled persons. They would be considered when more than 7,000-odd vacancies in government departments get filled.

The government would also prevail upon private companies operating from Puducherry to provide 4 per cent reservation to differently abled persons.

He also appealed them to cooperate with government departments to weed out persons with fake disability certificates. There are around 26,000 claimants for various benefits meant for differently abled persons, he added. Local legislator A John Kumar and Secretary R. Alice Vaz also participated in the meeting.