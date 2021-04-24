Govt. to scale up facilities to fight virus

It will procure Remdesivir, augment infrastructure, appoint more health workers

The government will procure additional stocks of Remdesivir, augment medical infrastructure and appoint more health workers on contract to scale up preparedness to fight the second wave of COVID-19.

At a high-level meeting chaired by Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, it was also decided that senior bureaucrats would be appointed as special officers to lead various aspects of prevention.

A. Vikranth Raja has been deputed to supervise oxygen equipment and bed capacity in the health sector, E. Vallavan for strengthening vaccination, T. Arun for overall medical infrastructure and Ashok Kumar for emergency purchases.

The Lt. Governor, who inspected the isolation facility in Gorimedu, told mediapersons that in addition to the approval for the purchase of 5,000 doses of Remdesivir, it was also proposed to buy another 10,000 doses of the anti-viral drug, and arrange adequate supply of ventilators, pulse oximeters and other equipment in anticipation of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

C. Chandramouli, adviser to the Lt. Governor; Anand Mohan, ADGP; and Niharika Bhatt, SSP, were present during the inspection in Gorimedu.

The Lt. Governor said it had been decided that 138 medical personnel and 100 nurses would be appointed on contractual basis at IGMCRI, besides scaling up manpower.

The network of COVID-19 care centres will also be strengthened. Jipmer and private medical colleges have been directed to increase oxygen bed strength, she said.

Though there are enough stocks of medicine, steps are being taken to stockpile 10,000 Remdesivir doses, medical oxygen, ventilators and pulse oximeters. Steps will also be taken to increase the number of beds to tide over the second wave’s peak.

The Lt. Governor said the night curfew, weekend lockdowns and partial restrictions from Monday had been imposed to prevent crowding and for the safety of the people. While livelihoods of people were important, their lives were much more valuable. The lockdown was being enforced for ensuring the safety of the people, she said. She sought people’s compliance with norms like wearing masks, sanitising hands and physical distancing.

The Lt. Governor also sought to allay fears about the side-effects of vaccines. Pointing to the dip in vaccination after it was rumoured that actor Vivekh died after taking the vaccine, she said there was no link between the actor’s death and vaccination. Ms. Soundararajan also launched a subsidised mid-day meal initiative at IGMCRI.