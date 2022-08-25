Govt. to relay roads in Puducherry and Karaikal regions at a cost of ₹75 crore

Works in constituencies of BJP legislators being ignored

Rajesh B Nair PUDUCHERRY
August 25, 2022 19:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The government has initiated the process to re-lay roads in Puducherry and Karaikal regions by availing loan of around ₹75 crore, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan (AINRC) informed the Assembly on Wednesday. 

Replying to a query on road works by P. M. L. Kalyanasundaram (BJP), the Minister said the roads in urban and rural areas of Puducherry and Karaikal would be re-laid after the Northeast monsoon. Around ₹50 crore would be needed to repair the roads in Puducherry and ₹25 crore for the works in Karaikal, he said adding that the government had started negotiations for availing the loan. 

To a query by Mr. Kalyanasundaram on the steps to extend the ECR stretch at Kalapet, the Minister said for the work to be carried out certain portion of land belonging to the Pondicherry University has to be acquired. The government was holding talks with the University for the purpose, he said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Not satisfied with the reply, Mr. Kalyanasundaram said the government was ignoring works in his constituency. There was an impression that works in constituencies held by BJP members were ignored. The government was receiving funds from the Centre for works but the constituencies of BJP members were being ignored, he charged. 

Mr. Kalyanasundaram said extension of ECR on the Kalapet stretch had been a demand pending for a long time. “The government needs to get a concurrence certificate from the University to begin the work. The reasons given by the Minister are not valid, “ he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app