Govt to provide 10 essential items at a subsidised rate through CONFED in Puducherry

Published - October 23, 2024 05:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The government has decided to provide 10 essential items worth ₹ 1,000 at a subsidised rate of ₹ 500 through the Pondicherry Cooperative Consumer Federation (Confed) to consumers as a Deepavali gesture, Chief Minister N Rangasamy said here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at the Assembly, the Chief Minister said the essential items included 3 kg of fortified sunflower oil, 1 kg each of Sugar, Atta, Maida and 500 gm to 250 gms of five Dal varieties. 

Supply of 10 essential items at a subsidised rate was in addition to the provision for 10 kg of free rice and 2 kg of sugar supplied through the ration shops as Deepavali gift, the Chief said adding that the majority of fair price shops have reopened in the Union Territory. 

Bonus announced

He also announced the government’s decision to provide bonus of ₹ 5,000 to the construction workers who have registered with the Puducherry Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. The government would also provide ₹ 1,500 to workers registered with Puducherry Unorganised Labourers Welfare Society as Deepavali bonus, the Chief Minister said. 

English language programme

The Chief Minister said the IDBI bank has informed the government of its intention to take up a project to improve the English language skill of primary class students in government schools under its CSR programme. The bank would be spending around ₹ 95 lakh for the programme. The bank has decided to engage Chennai based Disha Foundation for running the programme in Class 1 to 5. The programme would be held for six months, he said. Home Minister A. Namassivayam was also present. 

